LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 300 Tdi Hard Top

High Peak £7,995 7995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**** NO VAT *** 5 Speed Manual, 3 Vinyl Front Seats, Power Steering, Fold-Up Sidesteps, Alloy Wheels with BF Goodrich Winter Tyres (x5), Immobiliser, CD Player, Heated Rear Window/Rear Wash Wipe, Towbar. Drives Very Well. Supplied with 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 300 tdi hardtop blue 5-speed alloy-wheels immobiliser manual power-steering warranty 1996 diesel 4wd british
