LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 300 Tdi Truck Cab Pick Up

High Peak £6,995 6995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**** NO VAT!! **** 300 Tdi Engine, 5 Speed Manual, Power Steering, Rear Ifor Williams Canopy, Alloy Wheels with Recent New BF Goodrich AT Tyres, 3 Front Seats, Alloy Chequerplate Sills, CD Player, Adjustable Towbar. Straight and Original. Supplied with 12 Months MOT. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 300 tdi truck cab pickup blue 5-speed alloy-wheels manual power-steering 1997 diesel 4wd british
