LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 6 SEATS, EXHIBITION SPEC, ROOF RACK, AWNING, TOWBAR, WINCH, SNORKEL, LOW MILEAGE 2001

car description

THIS VEHICLE WAS EXPORTED TO SOUTH AFRICA FROM NEW WERE IT WAS SPEC'D TO A EXPEDITION SPEC, WITH AN LARGER EXTRA FUEL TANK , IT WAS IMPORTED BACK TO THE UK IN 2008 HAVING ONLY COVERED 19000 MILES(33000KM), THE CLOCKS WERE CHANGED THEN AS IT WAS IN KM. AND RE-STARTED FROM 0,, Upgrades - goodwinch goldfish 9500lb winch kit, towbar, are touring awning 2000, expedition roof rack and ladder, SIDE STEPS AND REAR SIDE STEPS, SPOT LIGHTS, ALLOY WHEELS, SNORKEL, Next MOT due 27/05/2018, Last serviced on 04/05/2017, Part service history, Excellent bodywork, Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Stereo Radio/Cassette, Tinted Glass. 6 seats, White, NOW ONLY COVERING 29000 MILES ON THE NEW CLOCKS, GIVING A TOTAL OF 47000 MILES FROM NEW. IN 2011 THE CAR HAD AN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO THE FRONT RIGHT WING AND AXLE. THIS WAS WRITTEN OFF CLASSING IT AS A CAT C. THE CURRENT OWNERS BOUGHT THE VEHICLE AND HAD ALL THE WORK CARRIED OUT SO IT COULD GO BACK ON THE ROAD AND HAVE OWNED IT FOR 6 YEARS. THEY HAD THE WINCH AND AWNING FITTED. THEY HAVE HAD IT RECENTLY FULLY SERVICED AND MOT'D WITH NO ADVISORIES. THE CAR IS VERY CLEAN AND DRIVES ABSOLUTELY PERFECTLY. ONE OF THE NICEST ONES IVE DRIVEN. THE CAR WILL COME WITH A 3 MONTH PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY., GBP 11,970