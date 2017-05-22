car description

1 OF ONLY 180 EXAMPLES PRODUCED Brand Land Rover Type Defender 90 Autobiography Color Metallic Dark Grey/ Santorini Black duo-tone paint Interior Ivory Year of build 2015 Price € 95.500,- (+ VAT) 2016 LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 AUTOBIOGRAPHY 1 of just 180 Autobiography models worldwide produced Built by Land Rover for the person who would like to have the most unique Land Rover Defender ever built by the Land Rover factory Highly collectable example Only 4.000 Km’s since new Sadly, 2016 is set to be the end of the road for the Land Rover Defender. Which is almost ironic considering that a road coming to an end has never stopped a Land Rover before. The company does plan a replacement for the Defender and has teased concepts like the DC100, but the uproar it caused resulted in Land Rover parking the concept in a backroom somewhere in Solihull and heading back to the drawing board. The Defender and the Series I, II and III models that came before it are major automotive icons – right up there with the Porsche 911, the Mini, the Beetle, the Mustang, the Aston Martin DB5. This icon status means that there are a lot of people in the world who’ll get very upset if the design team at Land Rov