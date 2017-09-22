car description

1986 C Land Rover Defender 90 County 2.5 Diesel LHD In Alpine White Cloth trim 6 Seats Cubby box Air con Undergoing complete restoration NEW PARTS FITTED Black chassis treated with waxoyle Rebuilt axle inc. front balls Fully polybush kit Brake pipes and flexis Brakesand discs x4 Ball joints and track rods Rear axle joint Mud flaps and brackets x4 Engine mounts Complete new cloth trim and cubby box Full carpet set Alloy gear, hand brake knobs and door handles Leather and alloy steering wheel Power steering box Alternator and starter motor Reconditioned air con unit Door handles and locks Window seals Door and glass seals Complete light kit Radiator All new coolant hoses and clips Screen rubber Bumper and end caps New set of sawtooth alloys gloss black x5 New set of Cooper Discovery STT Tyres 235-85-16 x5 Alloy wheel spaces Fire and ice side steps Locking nuts Reconditioned gear box And much more Only covered 93000 miles 2 owners including ourselves The Land Rover will be underbody treated major serviced Including cam belt Ideal USA Import LEFT HAND DRIVE - LHD Starting September would take about 5 months Anyone interested in this 90 please call if you want any extras or modification