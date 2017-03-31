LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 County Hard Top 2008

car description

Beautiful lined van finished to a very high standard, could be the best you have seen..., Upgrades - Electric windows, Power steering, Remote central locking, alarm and immobiliser, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Single Slot CD and Radio and Dash Mounted Tweeters, Tinted Glass. Green, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear