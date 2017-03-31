LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 County Hard Top 2008

Reading £21,995 21995.00GBP
2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom
Beautiful lined van finished to a very high standard, could be the best you have seen..., Upgrades - Electric windows, Power steering, Remote central locking, alarm and immobiliser, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Single Slot CD and Radio and Dash Mounted Tweeters, Tinted Glass. Green, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...