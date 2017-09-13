LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 COUNTY Hard Top TDCi [2.2] No VAT!

High Peak £20,495 20495.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**** NO VAT!! **** 6 Speed Manual, Latest 2.2 Tdci Engine, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Black Cloth Seats, Alloy Wheels with Continental Tyres, Full Headlining with Alpine Roof Windows, Centre Cubbybox, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Genuine Rear Rubber Floormat, Towbar. Light Use Only, Fantastic Condition Throughout. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 county hardtop tdci 2200cc no vat green 6-speed alloy-wheels cloth fsh manual warranty 2012 diesel 4wd british
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...