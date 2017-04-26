loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 COUNTY STATION WAGON 2007

Reading £21,995 21995.00GBP

2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

£21,995
KBX grilles and vents, clear LED lights, RJ Bespoke steering guard, black 16" wheels, black side steps, Pioneer stereo: USB, blutooth, CD, radio. General grabber tyres, Black, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear.

  • Ad ID
    9637
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    79000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.402
  • Engine Model
    90 COUNTY STATION WAGON
