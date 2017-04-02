LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 COUNTY STATION WAGON 2009

car description

You have stepped into the world of tastefully modified Defenders. RJ Bespoke; aesthetically and mechanically enhanced for a special vehicle that makes a real statement, Upgrades - Full leather retrim with silver diamond stitching, Bespoke paint finish, Power Upgrade to 170BHP and 450Nm of torque, tubular side steps, Uprated suspension kit with 1" lower ride, black badge pack, RJ Bespoke badge pack, Clear light kit, black steering guard - under body, cubby box, ABS/ETC, 18" black Boost alloy wheels with all terrain tyres, brighter LED lights, brighter reverse light, daytime running lights bumper, Remote central locking, alarm and immobiliser, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition New, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Tinted Glass. 4 seats, Silver, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear.