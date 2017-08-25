LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 COUNTY SW TDI 1997

car description

Here For Sale We Have A 1997 Land Rover Defender ;;Covered 53,000 Miles And Comes With 12 Months MOT, Full Service History, 2 Keys, Radio Player, Power-Assisted Steering, Immobiliser, Side Steps, Spare Wheel, Tool Kit And Manuals...;;THE LAND ROVER IS IN OUTSTANDING CONDITION, IT HAS NEVER BEEN WORKED AND HAS HAD ONE OWNER FROM NEW ;;PET FREE - SMOKE FREE;;***NEEDS TO BE SEEN TO BE APPRECIATED*** ;;***NO VAT NO VAT NO VAT***;;HPI CLEAR * FREE HPI REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE FOR COMPLETE PIECE OF MIND;;We Accept Cards Payments - We Can Also Reserve Vehicles Over The Phone With A Small Deposit...;;NATIONWIDE DELIVERY SERVICE ;;Prior To Sale / Collection;To Make Buying Your Next Vehicle As Simple As Possible We Offer Excellent Part Exchange Prices;For Further Information Or To View / Test Drive / Reserve The Vehicle Please Call;;PLEASE CALL FIRST PRIOR TO COMING TO VIEW THE VEHICLE TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT AS STOCK CHANGES DAILY;;We Are Open To View Or Test Drive This Vehicle 7 Days A Week.;;We Are Based In North Wales And Can Collect you From Our Local Train Station;;Fully Valeted Prior To Collection