LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 COUNTY SW TDI 1997

£17,495 17495.00GBP

Nr Holywell, Flintshire, North Wales, , Please Call - 01745 604093 / 07880880717
CH8 9HJ,
United Kingdom

Here For Sale We Have A 1997 Land Rover Defender ;;Covered 53,000 Miles And Comes With 12 Months MOT, Full Service History, 2 Keys, Radio Player, Power-Assisted Steering, Immobiliser, Side Steps, Spare Wheel, Tool Kit And Manuals...;;THE LAND ROVER IS IN OUTSTANDING CONDITION, IT HAS NEVER BEEN WORKED AND HAS HAD ONE OWNER FROM NEW ;;PET FREE - SMOKE FREE;;***NEEDS TO BE SEEN TO BE APPRECIATED*** ;;***NO VAT NO VAT NO VAT***;;HPI CLEAR * FREE HPI REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE FOR COMPLETE PIECE OF MIND;;We Accept Cards Payments - We Can Also Reserve Vehicles Over The Phone With A Small Deposit...;;NATIONWIDE DELIVERY SERVICE ;;Prior To Sale / Collection;To Make Buying Your Next Vehicle As Simple As Possible We Offer Excellent Part Exchange Prices;For Further Information Or To View / Test Drive / Reserve The Vehicle Please Call;;PLEASE CALL FIRST PRIOR TO COMING TO VIEW THE VEHICLE TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT AS STOCK CHANGES DAILY;;We Are Open To View Or Test Drive This Vehicle 7 Days A Week.;;We Are Based In North Wales And Can Collect you From Our Local Train Station;;Fully Valeted Prior To Collection

  • Ad ID
    15555
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/08/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    53000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.495
  • Engine Model
    90 COUNTY SW TDI
