LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Defender 90 Soft Top 1987 Manual 0 Diesel Blue

POA 0GBP

UK Address, 8a West Cliff Road, Dawlish, Devon EX7 9EB, , Tel: 011 44 7867 690430, , US Address, PO Box 981, Dorset,

United Kingdom

POA
car description

REBUILD 90 Soft Top;;Land Rover Defender 90 in excellent condition - 1987 ;;This is a refurbished truck in excellent mechanical condition with complete body off, strip out and proffesional respray.;;Complete engineers inspection, oil changes all areas, engine, gearbox, differentials etc. New cam belt, filters and any mechanical work taken care of.;;We took an ex military 90 and stripped out all the insides, fitted a new Exmoor Trim XS Hood with Safety Devices Roll Cage, new window and door rubbers and seals throughout, new heavy duty Exmoor Sound Proofing throughout etc. The chassis had been well looked after and is in good overall condition and had a complete waxoil treatment. The suspension is new and sits on Terrafirma Shocks and Springs with a 2 inch lift throughout and rides, drives and steers very nicely, it sits on new Mud Tracker 265 /75 R16 4 x 4 tyres with New Bowler Anthracite Alloy's. ;;We have fitted new original look leather seats from Exmoor Trim.;;This is an excellent example of a refurbished / rebuilt truck, very nearly a full nut and bolt restoration (stainless screws and bolts used). It looks brand new and any future owner will get many years proud ownership out of it.;

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15604
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    28/08/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Model
    Defender 90 Soft Top
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

