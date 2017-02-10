LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Defender 90 V8 3.5 1988 Manual 121000 Petrol White

car description

Land Rover Defender 90 3.5 V8 Petrol County Station Wagon - 1988 - 121,000 miles - New Engine 12,000 miles ago;;This truck has been legally imported and registered in Vermont, this is a V8 3.5 with 121,000 miles.;;This truck is in excellent condition with a great quality re-spray less than 1 year ago. This truck has a rebuilt V8 engine by the British MOD's engine agent 12,000 miles ago and has been power tested on a dyno with 131bhp and also has twin Pipercross filters. This Truck pulls and drives smoothly and powerfully and is excellent condition throughout. This truck has disk brakes all round and brakes very well. The chassis has been painted and wax oiled numerous times and shows no sign of corrosion. The suspension is brand new and is fitted with new turrets, Terrafirma Springs with a 2inch lift and Terrafirma shocks, it rides, drives and steers superbly, it currently sits on BF Goodrich 4 x 4 tyres with silver painted alloy wheels. Uses no oil and runs smoothly and quietly with no unusual knocks or noises. New radiator and front grill, New fuel tank, New Steering Guard, Rear Mounted Spare Wheel, Side Mounted Rock Sliders etc.;;Grey very comfortable leather seats front and back, clean headliner, new black carpets throughout, great stereo with Aux in, iPod, 4 speakers (2 are built into the rear full width cubby box) the interior and dashboard is in very good condition.;;The paint and body work is great condition. The vehicle has just had a full major service including all oils changed in axles and transfer box. Everything works as it should including dash lights and even the original clock! New rubber mats fitted to front passenger footwells The dash has no cracks, scrapes and is as new. ;;This is truck ready to be driven and will provide high quality long term Defender ownership;;This truck is situated in Vermont and is now available for viewing and test driving. ; ;VIN Number is: SALLDVBV7FA453696;;This truck is 25 years old and is in great mechanical and physical condition. The paintwork is in very good condition with no oxidisation, the door bottoms have been repaired but are all sound but you have to look from underneath to see any repairs. The interior is in great condition, as is the outside. The frame has been wax oiled throughout its life. A full major service just completed. Only 12,000 miles on the new rebuilt engine. There are supporting receipts going back many years with the new engine test certificate.;;Grab an excellent example of the Classic V8 Defender.