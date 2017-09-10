Land Rover Defender 90 Hard Top 2.5 Turbo Diesel

car description

1988 Land Rover 90 Hard Top 2.5 Turbo Diesel In Bronze Green with Grey Trim Java Black wheel arches, grills and mirrors New wolf wheels Michelin 7.50 Tyres x5 Power steering 5 speed Rear wash wipe Heated rear window Rear bench seats CD player Rear lap belts Bumper end caps Radiator grill cover Rubber over mats Rear rubber load mat Tow pack 7 Seats Sand blasted and Waxoyled chassis New timing belt Major service Complete strip out and Valet New side steps New rear back half chassis Original body work Very straight panels Fully painted in 2K and oven baked Great little driver for year Well cared for Last keeper 11years 2 Owners only covered 63000 miles Ideal USA export Please call for shipping costs and nationwide delivery £15000 AWAITING PREPERATION

Please fill out the form below and we will contact you shortly.

Please let us know the vehicle you are enquiring about.

Between 3 and 12 characters.

Between 3 and 60 characters.

Must be a valid email address. Between 5 and 100 characters.

Between 1 and 100 characters.

Min 5, max 5000 characters.

Please complete the captcha.

Copyright © 2017 Silkstone 4x4. All Rights Reserved.