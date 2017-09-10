Land Rover Defender 90 Hard Top 2.5 Turbo Diesel

£15,000 15000.00GBP
United Kingdom
1988 Land Rover 90 Hard Top 2.5 Turbo Diesel In Bronze Green with Grey Trim Java Black wheel arches, grills and mirrors New wolf wheels Michelin 7.50 Tyres x5 Power steering 5 speed Rear wash wipe Heated rear window Rear bench seats CD player Rear lap belts Bumper end caps Radiator grill cover Rubber over mats Rear rubber load mat Tow pack 7 Seats Sand blasted and Waxoyled chassis New timing belt Major service Complete strip out and Valet New side steps New rear back half chassis Original body work Very straight panels Fully painted in 2K and oven baked Great little driver for year Well cared for Last keeper 11years 2 Owners only covered 63000 miles Ideal USA export Please call for shipping costs and nationwide delivery £15000 AWAITING PREPERATION
Please fill out the form below and we will contact you shortly.
Please let us know the vehicle you are enquiring about.
Between 3 and 12 characters.
Between 3 and 60 characters.
Must be a valid email address. Between 5 and 100 characters.
Between 1 and 100 characters.
Min 5, max 5000 characters.
Please complete the captcha.
Copyright © 2017 Silkstone 4x4. All Rights Reserved.
land-rover defender 90 hardtop 2500cc turbo diesel bronze 5-speed power-steering side-steps 1988 4wd british
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...