LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 HARD TOP SWB 2009

Here For Sale We Have A Outstanding 2009 59 Land Rover Defender 90;;Covered 55,000 Miles And Comes With 12 Months MOT, Full Land Rover Service History, 2 Keys, 1 Lady Owner From New, CD/Radio Player, Power-Assisted Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes, 5 Brand New Original Land Rover Booster Alloy Wheels, Cup Holder, Land Rover Mud Flaps, Side Steps, Gloss Black Pack, Land Rover Mats, Rear Wiper, Rear Heated Screen, Spare Wheel Tool Kit And Manuals...;;**ONE LADY OWNER FROM NEW - THE LAND ROVER HAS BEEN USED AS A CAR NOT A WORK VEHICLE** ;;FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY WITH INVOICES:;;SERVICES:;19,167 Miles ;27,208 Miles;36,371 Miles;40,386 Miles;46,343 Miles;50,136 Miles;;***NO VAT NO VAT NO VAT***;;***COMES WITH 15 MONTHS WARRANTY***;;HPI CLEAR * FREE HPI REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE FOR COMPLETE PIECE OF MIND;;We Have Flexible Finance Deals To Suit All Customers And Budgets With No Deposit Needed - Please Call ;;We Accept Cards Payments - We Can Also Reserve Vehicles Over The Phone With A Small Deposit...;;AFTER HOUR APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM;;Prior To Sale / Collection;To Make Buying Your Next Vehicle As Simple As Possible We Offer Excellent Part Exchange Prices;For Further Information Or To View / Test Drive / Reserve The Vehicle Please Call;;PLEASE CALL FIRST PRIOR TO COMING TO VIEW THE VEHICLE TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT AS STOCK CHANGES DAILY;;We Are Open To View Or Test Drive This Vehicle 7 Days A Week.;;We Are Based In North Wales And Can Collect you From Our Local Train Station;;Fully Valeted Prior To Collection;