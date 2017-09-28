LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 HARD-TOP TD5 2002

car description

JUST GERMAN Specialist Cars Are Delighted To Be Able To Offer For Sale This Remarkable Custom TD5 Defender 90.;;Fully freshened up and modified by the previous keeper, who we have know personally for many years, part exchanged into us for a more sensible vehicle as baby on the way.;;This started life as a standard Green TD5 Heritage style Defender, he spent months searching for a TD5 90 that was a solid base to start his dream project. He wanted one with a solid chassis, one that wasn't held together with bodyfiller and that still showed the original spot welds on the sides, it took time but he finally came across this one by chance whilst out working and bought it on the spot.;;After driving for a few weeks to get a feel for the Defender, he took it off road into his barn and started the process.;;The body was stripped and repainted in one of the latest Land Rover colours, Nara Bronze, this is done to a good standard, county side windows were fitted to the hardtop and the bonnet was replaced with a Puma style one. ;Brand New Exmoor Trim front and rear carpet set was fitted, followed by Exmoor Trim custom leather front seats and further by forward facing / folding rear seats. ;New LED lights were fitted to the front and rear, along with genuine Britpart LED DRL's in the front bumper. ;Gloss black arches were fitted, the roof and bumpers were painted to match. ;Other exterior parts fitted were, sump guard, folding rear step, new genuine mud flaps, black checker plate and snorkel.;Brand Autobiography style Sawtooth alloys were purchased and fitted.;;The Defender also has a Safari fuel tank fitted, Electric window conversion and remote central locking cdi and an Immobiliser.;;If you are in the market for an eye catching TD5 Defender, in superb condition and that isn't stupidly overpriced then look no further, this Defender 90 has been done to a very good standard and very tastefully.;;The chassis and bulkhead are in great shape and show no signs of any obvious future repairs.;;The Defender will benefit from 12 months MOT and an oil service when sold.;;I have priced this Defender very fairly for the condition, mileage and specification, please appreciate this when enquiring.;;Any emails or texts with offers will be ignored.;;** VIEWINGS STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT AS WE WILL BE STORING IT OFF SITE **;;Genuine Customers only please - This is one for an enthusiast and not for smashing about over the fields.!!!;;Many Thanks, Matthew.;;01942 836940 or 07921 923884