Land Rover Defender 90 Hard Top TDCi [2.2]

car description

Finished in traditional Keswick Green, the hardtop Landrover has all the heritage of the original with the up to date specification of the newest version. The original cream wheels complement the heritage appearance or we can supply a set of Land Rover Boost Alloy Wheels at an additional cost. The hard top has comfort options such as air conditioning, electric windows, Alpine stereo system including Bluetooth phone connection, cloth seats with Land rover seat covers. centre cuby box, front and rear sidesteps, rear spare wheel hanger, and Datatag for security. The 90 is prefit with towing equipment and in traditional Defender style is ready for work either towing your horsebox, boat or caravan, or trailing on business duties. The powerful 2.2 diesel engine has lots of torque and makes it extremely efficient and flexible for the job. The 6 speed gearbox helps to cover the miles on longer routes with added comfort. The Defender is in immaculate condition and has the benefit of full service history. PRICE INCLUDES VAT £22,000 plus VAT £4400 = TOTAL £26400. Classic Marques have been in Harrogate for over 20 years supplying quality handpicked cars, expertly sourced through our buying dep