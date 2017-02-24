LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Hard Top TDCi [2.2]

High Peak £20,995 20995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**** NO VAT **** 6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with full Service History, Heated Black Cloth Seats, Heated Front Screen, Centre Cubbybox, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Alloy Wheels with Continental CrossContact Tyres, Stainless Sidesteps, Alloy Chequerplate Sill Protectors, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Rear Step, Towbar. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Low Rate Finance Available. Part Exchange Welcome. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 hardtop tdci 2200cc green 6-speed alloy-wheels cloth fsh manual warranty 2012 diesel 4wd british
