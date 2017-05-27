LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Hard Top TDCi [2.2] No VAT!

High Peak £20,495 20495.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
**** NO VAT!! **** 6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Black Cloth Seats, Alloy Wheels with Continental Tyres, Full Headlining with Alpine Roof Windows, Centre Cubbybox, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Genuine Rear Rubber Floormat, Towbar. Light Use Only, Superb Condition Throughout. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover defender 90 hardtop tdci 2200cc no vat green 6-speed alloy-wheels cloth fsh manual warranty 2012 diesel 4wd british
