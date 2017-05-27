loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Hard Top TDCi [2.2] No VAT!

High Peak £20,495 20495.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£20,495
**** NO VAT!! **** 6 Speed Manual, 2 Owners From New with Full Service History, Black Cloth Seats, Alloy Wheels with Continental Tyres, Full Headlining with Alpine Roof Windows, Centre Cubbybox, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Genuine Rear Rubber Floormat, Towbar. Light Use Only, Superb Condition Throughout. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    10188
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
