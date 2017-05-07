loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90 Hard Top TDCi [2.2] No VAT!

High Peak £24,500 24500.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£24,500
car description

**** NO VAT!! **** 6 Speed Manual, One Private Owner From New with Full Landrover Service History, Heated Black Cloth Seats, Heated Front Screen, Rear Bulkhead Removal Option, Alloy Wheels with Goodyear Wrangler Tyres, Full Headlining with Alpine Roof Windows, Centre Cubbybox, CD Player, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Fold-Up Side and Rear Steps, Genuine Front and Rear Rubber Floormats, ABS and Traction Control, Towbar. Light Use Only, and in Pristine Condition Throughout. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and Landrover Warranty Until September 2017. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9823
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    16000 mi
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

