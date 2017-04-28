Henley-on-Thames £46,950 46950.00GBP
Henley-on-Thames,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
The Land Rover Defender (initially called the Land Rover Ninety and Land Rover One Ten) is a British four-wheel-drive off-road utility vehicle developed from the original Land Rover Series launched in June 1948. In October 2103 Land Rover announced that production would end in December 2015 after a continuous run of 67 years. Production finally ended on 29 th January 2016 when the last defender, H166 HUE, rolled off the production line at 9:22.
One of the last few cars to come of the production was named the Defender ‘Heritage’ which is finished in the iconic Grasmere Green metallic with a contrasting white roof. Other old school additions include the heavy-duty steel wheels, painted hinges and finally the left-hand wing gets a black and white HUE 166 badge, which is a direct reference to the registration plate of the oldest surviving Land Rover, affectionately known as ‘Huey’ by supports of the brand.
The Heritage Defender here at Hofmann’s is a 2016 “65 Plate” covered a mere 8,991 miles. Supplied new in January 2016 by Shukers Land Rover this extremely rare edition has 2 owners and boasts upgraded Alpine stereo, Tow Bar, Heated front Seats, Heated Windscreen, Remote Central Locki
land-rover defender 90 heritage edition heated-seats heated-windscreen metallic tow-bar 4wd british
