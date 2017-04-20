loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Get an Insurance Quote

Arlesey £19,250 19250.00GBP

Arlesey, Bedfordshire

£19,250
Alastair Macfarlane
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Land Rover Defender 90
Green with black roof and trims
Face lift with LED lighting
150HP upgrade
Roof Rack
Roof spot light
FSH
MOT

Accessories

Kenwood Stereo with Bluetooth
Land Rover seta covers
Land Rover sports steering wheel

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9557
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Alastair Macfarlane
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on