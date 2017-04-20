Arlesey £19,250 19250.00GBP
Arlesey, Bedfordshire
Land Rover Defender 90
Green with black roof and trims
Face lift with LED lighting
150HP upgrade
Roof Rack
Roof spot light
FSH
MOT
Kenwood Stereo with Bluetooth
Land Rover seta covers
Land Rover sports steering wheel
