Land Rover Defender 90

Arundel £10,899 10899.00GBP

Arundel, West Sussex

£10,899
Alison Fullbrook
Defender 90 Country SW TDI. Full service history, MOT July 2017. Mach 5 Black Wheels with BF Goodrich tyres. Roof ladder, tow bar, spot light and rear step.

Having taken much pride in maintanance we have spent over £5k on improvements in the last 2 years, which include:

Tunit V-PD taking BHP to 145, increasing fuel economy
Fire and ice side steps
Wax oiled
Momo Millenium Sport steering wheel
Blue tooth, Pioneer Head Unit
Shock absorbers & Suspension towers
Braided brake hoses all round
Brake pads & Discs
Injector wiring loom
New windscreen
New exhaust system
Harmonic dampener pulley
New Battery

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8650
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1999
  • Mileage
    115000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 1999
  • MOT expiry
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.0
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    40+ mpg
