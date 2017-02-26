Land Rover Defender 90

Arundel £10,899 10899.00GBP
Arundel, West Sussex
Defender 90 Country SW TDI. Full service history, MOT July 2017. Mach 5 Black Wheels with BF Goodrich tyres. Roof ladder, tow bar, spot light and rear step.
Having taken much pride in maintanance we have spent over £5k on improvements in the last 2 years, which include:
Tunit V-PD taking BHP to 145, increasing fuel economy
Fire and ice side steps
Wax oiled
Momo Millenium Sport steering wheel
Blue tooth, Pioneer Head Unit
Shock absorbers & Suspension towers
Braided brake hoses all round
Brake pads & Discs
Injector wiring loom
New windscreen
New exhaust system
Harmonic dampener pulley
New Battery
