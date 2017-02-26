Land Rover Defender 90

car description

Defender 90 Country SW TDI. Full service history, MOT July 2017. Mach 5 Black Wheels with BF Goodrich tyres. Roof ladder, tow bar, spot light and rear step.



Having taken much pride in maintanance we have spent over £5k on improvements in the last 2 years, which include:



Tunit V-PD taking BHP to 145, increasing fuel economy

Fire and ice side steps

Wax oiled

Momo Millenium Sport steering wheel

Blue tooth, Pioneer Head Unit

Shock absorbers & Suspension towers

Braided brake hoses all round

Brake pads & Discs

Injector wiring loom

New windscreen

New exhaust system

Harmonic dampener pulley

New Battery

