Land Rover Defender 90

Black Land Rover Defender 2000 reg.

12 MONTH MOT

This really is the go anywhere off road vehicle of choice ! New car forces sale otherwise this has been a great Land Rover . Always serviced every 6 months with full service history.2 seats in the front and original Landover mats in the back. Bodywork in good condition for age. New sound system with built in speakers, tow bar. 4 Brand new semi off road tyres in the last 12 months. Other work carried out in the past 12 months. Starter motor, new indicator switch, front floor panels welded passage and driver side, new rear prop shaft, new ariel, new clutch and battery in Dec 2016. This Land Rover wants for nothing , 4 Owners, Full service history, Next MOT due on 16/04/2017, CD player, Roof rails, Manual sunroof, Spare wheel (Full) This is a must see please call now to avoid disappointment day or night . price reduced for a quick sale.