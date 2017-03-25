Land Rover Defender 90

Arundel £9,950 9950.00GBP
Arundel, West Sussex
Great car built on the Land Rover Special Vehicle line.
Has been very cared for myself and the other 3 owners.
Side windows, sound proofed and carpeted, make a huge difference to my daily driver.
Front tinted and heated windscreen fitted a few weeks ago.
Alan 07850 327 814
Side bars.
Alloy wheels.
Heated Front Tinted Windscreen.
CD & FM Radio
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...