Land Rover Defender 90

Arundel £9,950 9950.00GBP

Arundel, West Sussex

£9,950
Alan Blair
car description

Great car built on the Land Rover Special Vehicle line.
Has been very cared for myself and the other 3 owners.
Side windows, sound proofed and carpeted, make a huge difference to my daily driver.
Front tinted and heated windscreen fitted a few weeks ago.
Alan 07850 327 814

Accessories

Side bars.
Alloy wheels.
Heated Front Tinted Windscreen.
CD & FM Radio

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9119
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1999
  • Mileage
    74000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 1999
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

