1996 Land Rover Defender 90 Hard Top 300 TDi 3dr, Finished in stunning Scotia Grey, Only covered 88k miles, Fully colour coded, Boost alloys on Cross Contact Continental tyres, Spare wheel with Swingaway wheel carrier, Tow-Bar, Mud flaps, 3 Grey vinyl seats also 1 rear bench seat fitted also, Carpeted in rear, 5 Speed manual gearbox, Runs and drives great, Chassis and bulkhead A*, Ideal investment, Must see !!

*Windows can be fitted for an extra £490.00 * Please call for more details.

We have more in stock right from the very first Series one's up to the very latest & Last model of Defenders & more, Please visit our website.

