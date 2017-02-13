Bacup £10,990 10990.00GBP
Unit F, Toll Bar Business Park
Bacup, OL13 0NA, Lancashire
United Kingdom
1996 Land Rover Defender 90 Hard Top 300 TDi 3dr, Finished in stunning Scotia Grey, Only covered 88k miles, Fully colour coded, Boost alloys on Cross Contact Continental tyres, Spare wheel with Swingaway wheel carrier, Tow-Bar, Mud flaps, 3 Grey vinyl seats also 1 rear bench seat fitted also, Carpeted in rear, 5 Speed manual gearbox, Runs and drives great, Chassis and bulkhead A*, Ideal investment, Must see !!
*Windows can be fitted for an extra £490.00 * Please call for more details.
We have more in stock right from the very first Series one's up to the very latest & Last model of Defenders & more, Please visit our website.
Any trail or inspection welcome, Credit and debit cards accepted, Delivery can also be arranged, P/X welcome, Any enquires please call 07565 137 183
www.northwestdefenders.co.uk
*COME AND VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM*
WE CAN DELIVER WORLDWIDE PLEASE CALL FOR A QUOTE
