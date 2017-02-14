Land Rover Defender 90

Ballymena £7,495 7495.00GBP
Ballymena, Antrim
2001 Landrover Defender TD5. 170000 miles. MOT until 11th feb 2018.
This landrover is like new. 3 seats as new. Closed off at back of seats. Stainless steel bullbar with 2 spotlights (fully working). Spare wheel bolted inside back. Everything working. Well serviced.
Bullbar 2 spots
divider between seats and back
Rubber fitted mat in back
heavy duty shocks
