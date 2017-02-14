loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Ballymena £7,495 7495.00GBP

Ballymena, Antrim

£7,495
David Gray
car description

2001 Landrover Defender TD5. 170000 miles. MOT until 11th feb 2018.

This landrover is like new. 3 seats as new. Closed off at back of seats. Stainless steel bullbar with 2 spotlights (fully working). Spare wheel bolted inside back. Everything working. Well serviced.

Accessories

Bullbar 2 spots
divider between seats and back
Rubber fitted mat in back
heavy duty shocks

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8425
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Registration no.
    GKZ 8327
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    170000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2001
  • MOT expiry
    Feb 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
David Gray
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

