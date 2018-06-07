Banbury £4,250 4250.00GBP
Banbury, Oxfordshire
Land Rover Defender 90 2.5 TD County Station Wagon 3dr
Great truck disco 200TDI engine
Solid chassis with minimal rust 200tdi Diesel engine Insa Turbo Special Track tyres x4 235/85/16 black modular wheels x4 Spare tyre with wheel 235/86/16 2'' lift with RAC twist kit in Orange Terrafirma shocks +2'' shocks Twin battery set up with 2x Numax CRV batteries Power kill switch Front light bar 4 rectangular lights Rear spotlights x2 Dog guard Raptor dash with CD/Radio and CB radio slots Snorkel Poly bushes D rings on front bumper Steering guard Tow bar with electric hook up 5ft Hi lift jack CD/Radio unit Central lock box/arm rest Rear bench seats and middle seat come with the truck Spare number plate for a trailer Steering wheel safety lock Heated seats (to be fitted) Renewed handbrake disc Renewed disc pads and rear brake shoes. A great truck that is more than capable off road. Awesome towing power and a real workhorse. Lots of upgrades with the potential for more. A reliable truck that is being sold due to lack of time to put into it . 5+ Owners, Part service history, Next MOT due on 07/06/2018. BLUE,
CD player, Heated seats, Spare wheel (Full)
