Land Rover Defender 90

Accessories

Solid chassis with minimal rust 200tdi Diesel engine Insa Turbo Special Track tyres x4 235/85/16 black modular wheels x4 Spare tyre with wheel 235/86/16 2'' lift with RAC twist kit in Orange Terrafirma shocks +2'' shocks Twin battery set up with 2x Numax CRV batteries Power kill switch Front light bar 4 rectangular lights Rear spotlights x2 Dog guard Raptor dash with CD/Radio and CB radio slots Snorkel Poly bushes D rings on front bumper Steering guard Tow bar with electric hook up 5ft Hi lift jack CD/Radio unit Central lock box/arm rest Rear bench seats and middle seat come with the truck Spare number plate for a trailer Steering wheel safety lock Heated seats (to be fitted) Renewed handbrake disc Renewed disc pads and rear brake shoes. A great truck that is more than capable off road. Awesome towing power and a real workhorse. Lots of upgrades with the potential for more. A reliable truck that is being sold due to lack of time to put into it . 5+ Owners, Part service history, Next MOT due on 07/06/2018. BLUE,

