loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Get an Insurance Quote

Banbury £4,250 4250.00GBP

Banbury, Oxfordshire

£4,250
John Offord
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Land Rover Defender 90 2.5 TD County Station Wagon 3dr
Great truck disco 200TDI engine

Accessories

Solid chassis with minimal rust 200tdi Diesel engine Insa Turbo Special Track tyres x4 235/85/16 black modular wheels x4 Spare tyre with wheel 235/86/16 2'' lift with RAC twist kit in Orange Terrafirma shocks +2'' shocks Twin battery set up with 2x Numax CRV batteries Power kill switch Front light bar 4 rectangular lights Rear spotlights x2 Dog guard Raptor dash with CD/Radio and CB radio slots Snorkel Poly bushes D rings on front bumper Steering guard Tow bar with electric hook up 5ft Hi lift jack CD/Radio unit Central lock box/arm rest Rear bench seats and middle seat come with the truck Spare number plate for a trailer Steering wheel safety lock Heated seats (to be fitted) Renewed handbrake disc Renewed disc pads and rear brake shoes. A great truck that is more than capable off road. Awesome towing power and a real workhorse. Lots of upgrades with the potential for more. A reliable truck that is being sold due to lack of time to put into it . 5+ Owners, Part service history, Next MOT due on 07/06/2018. BLUE,
CD player, Heated seats, Spare wheel (Full)

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15760
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    E710UOB
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1988
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Jun 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
John Offord
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on