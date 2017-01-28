loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Bewdley £5,500 5500.00GBP

Bewdley, Worcestershire

£5,500
Nick Hodgkiss
1995 Defender 90 300Tdi, 125,500 miles, MoT till May 2017; 3 front seats and 4 side facing rear seats; drives well; recent new doors, seat covers, crossmember, windscreen seal, rear spare wheel carrier; five good wheels and tyres; drives well, no bling; MoT and history from 2002; £5,500: 01299 266252 (Bewdley, Worcs)

  • Ad ID
    8109
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    N314 CWX
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1995
  • Mileage
    125500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 1995
  • MOT expiry
    May 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
