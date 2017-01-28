Land Rover Defender 90

Bewdley £5,500 5500.00GBP
Bewdley, Worcestershire
1995 Defender 90 300Tdi, 125,500 miles, MoT till May 2017; 3 front seats and 4 side facing rear seats; drives well; recent new doors, seat covers, crossmember, windscreen seal, rear spare wheel carrier; five good wheels and tyres; drives well, no bling; MoT and history from 2002; £5,500: 01299 266252 (Bewdley, Worcs)
