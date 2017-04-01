loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Bexhill-on-Sea £13,250 13250.00GBP

Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex

£13,250
Terry Bing
car description

Land Rover defender 90 county, in Santorini black, 2004 with full service history and 12 months MOT, just had full service and new mot, fitted with tow bar and electrics, twin rear step, swing away rear wheel carrier, 6 seats, heated front screen, heated front seats, new boost alloys on BF Goodrich all terrain 265/75 R16 tyres almost new, spare is brand new, drives excellent with no faults, priced at £13,250 ovno call 07850505025

Accessories

Heated front screen, tow bar and electrics, heated front seats, twin rear step, side bars/steps, front and rear mud flaps

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9233
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    DA04 FYN
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2004
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2004
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

