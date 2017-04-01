car description

Land Rover defender 90 county, in Santorini black, 2004 with full service history and 12 months MOT, just had full service and new mot, fitted with tow bar and electrics, twin rear step, swing away rear wheel carrier, 6 seats, heated front screen, heated front seats, new boost alloys on BF Goodrich all terrain 265/75 R16 tyres almost new, spare is brand new, drives excellent with no faults, priced at £13,250 ovno call 07850505025