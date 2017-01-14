loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Bishop Auckland £14,000 14000.00GBP

Bishop Auckland, Durham

£14,000
Stephen Bowen
car description

Landrover Defender 90. Full body off restoration. New 2500cc turbo diesel engine. New seats. New wheels and tyres including spare. Electric windows, spot lights. Immaculate condition, viewing a must. Contact 07760618627

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7712
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1993
  • Mileage
    51007 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2010
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2018
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
