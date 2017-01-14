Land Rover Defender 90

Bishop Auckland £14,000 14000.00GBP
Bishop Auckland, Durham
Landrover Defender 90. Full body off restoration. New 2500cc turbo diesel engine. New seats. New wheels and tyres including spare. Electric windows, spot lights. Immaculate condition, viewing a must. Contact 07760618627
