Land Rover Defender 90

Bramhall £36,950 36950.00GBP

Bramhall, Cheshire

Chris Moffat
Defender 90XS 64 plate Dealer reg. 12/2014, purchased May 2015 at 70 miles. Silver,ebony black interior, white indicator lights, full leather seats, heated front seats, air con, electric windows, heated screen, CD radio, tinted rear windows.
Full service history, warranty to 27th December 2017

Side steps, rubber mats

  • Ad ID
    23096
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    1700 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2014
  • MOT expiry
    Dec 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
