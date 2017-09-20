Land Rover Defender 90

Bramhall £36,950 36950.00GBP
Bramhall, Cheshire
Defender 90XS 64 plate Dealer reg. 12/2014, purchased May 2015 at 70 miles. Silver,ebony black interior, white indicator lights, full leather seats, heated front seats, air con, electric windows, heated screen, CD radio, tinted rear windows.
Full service history, warranty to 27th December 2017
Side steps, rubber mats
