Land Rover Defender 90

Brighton £30,500 30500.00GBP

Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, BN1 4QG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£30,500
car description

Dedicated LED daytime running lights, Immaculate Santorini Black paintwork, Corris Grey roof, grille and headlight surrounds, 16-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels, Full heated leather seats , LXV - embossed front headrests, Orange contrast seat, wheel and cubby stitching, Factory fitted union flag and LXV decals, 6-speed manual transmission gearbox, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), Both original Remote C/Locking Keys, Land Rover Approved warranty included until Sep 18, Full Main Dealer Service History , ----- Services offered:, Part Exchange welcome, Bespoke finance packages specifically for you, Credit and Debit card Facilities (2.9% fee), Free MOTs for life, Free delivery within 100 miles of Brighton, 24/7 text line:07876627581, 4x4

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9806
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    14313 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2198
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

