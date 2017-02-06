Land Rover Defender 90

car description

Central Locking, Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Side Steps, Rear Step, 4x4, Full service history ****ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY, 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN AND HOME START***** We are delighted to present for sale SILVER, the stunning and very sought advert Defender XS finished in metallic silver with a black part leather interior. This car comes with; FULL SERVICE HISTORY, Two new front tyres recently, Air conditioning, electric windows, cd / radio + mp3 player, Tinted glass and black out at rear, Upholstery cloth and leather, Central locking, Power steering, 4 seats, FSH till 30k from Land Rover and other service history since then, had a major service in August 2016, Rubber mats, Light guards in rear and front, Tow hook, Side steps, mud flaps, New snorkel recently fitted, rear step, 3 owners from new (incl me) and very well looked after and probably never used off road, Mot till 22/6/17, first to see will buy, great example of the XS model, Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and we would be happy to take your current vehicle in as part exchange. Indoor viewing area, nationwide delivery available and all vehicles are subject to a £80 administration fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (PF09LBJ), £21,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.