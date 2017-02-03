Land Rover Defender 90

car description

Landrover 90, I have had it completed restored on the outside, 3 new doors any rust trim been removed and replaced, totally stripped to bear metal and professionally sprayed to a very high standard, new wheels have been added the under neath if any welding needed doing has been done, it has been unsealed for future proofing as well. New Front bumper, new rear spare wheel swinging carrier and step. The inside is still original and needs tiding up, Engine is 200TDI drives very well no issues



It looks great and drives well

call Gary 07447936007