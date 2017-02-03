loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Bury St Edmunds £9,750 9750.00GBP

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

£9,750
Gary Riches
Landrover 90, I have had it completed restored on the outside, 3 new doors any rust trim been removed and replaced, totally stripped to bear metal and professionally sprayed to a very high standard, new wheels have been added the under neath if any welding needed doing has been done, it has been unsealed for future proofing as well. New Front bumper, new rear spare wheel swinging carrier and step. The inside is still original and needs tiding up, Engine is 200TDI drives very well no issues

It looks great and drives well
call Gary 07447936007

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8201
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    F415 BON
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1989
  • Mileage
    132000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 1989
  • MOT expiry
    Dec 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Gary Riches
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

