Land Rover Defender 90

Bury St Edmunds £9,750 9750.00GBP
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
Landrover 90, I have had it completed restored on the outside, 3 new doors any rust trim been removed and replaced, totally stripped to bear metal and professionally sprayed to a very high standard, new wheels have been added the under neath if any welding needed doing has been done, it has been unsealed for future proofing as well. New Front bumper, new rear spare wheel swinging carrier and step. The inside is still original and needs tiding up, Engine is 200TDI drives very well no issues
It looks great and drives well
call Gary 07447936007
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...