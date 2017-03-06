loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Canterbury £17,750 17750.00GBP

Canterbury, Kent

£17,750
car description

3 d, 2.4d, County, registered October 2009, Santorini Black Metallic, alarm and key fobs, full service history by Land Rover dealer, brake pads replaced Sept 16, MOT until 29 Sept 17, General AT2 tyres, mud flaps, radio/CD. Very good condition.

Accessories

County grey interior with cloth seats, Land Rover rubber mats, acoustic matting to rear compartment and acoustic internal side panels. Grilles on all light clusters.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8785
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    55000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2009
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

