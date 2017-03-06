Land Rover Defender 90

Canterbury £17,750 17750.00GBP
Canterbury, Kent
3 d, 2.4d, County, registered October 2009, Santorini Black Metallic, alarm and key fobs, full service history by Land Rover dealer, brake pads replaced Sept 16, MOT until 29 Sept 17, General AT2 tyres, mud flaps, radio/CD. Very good condition.
County grey interior with cloth seats, Land Rover rubber mats, acoustic matting to rear compartment and acoustic internal side panels. Grilles on all light clusters.
