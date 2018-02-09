Land Rover Defender 90

car description

Here's my Defender 90 which I have owned for 2 years I bought as a project and have built it to what it is today. It has the following:- INSA Turbo Special Tracks Winch Bumper Wheel Spacers Body Sliders Rock Tree Sliders Leather Door Cards Leather Bucket Seats All Carpeted out in the Rear Light Bar with Spots High Lift Jack on Bonnet Rear Lap Belts It has a 2inch Lift Front QT Cranket Arms Rear Cranket Arms Its a 300 TDI 4 owners, Next MOT due 09/02/2018, No service history, Black, £6,500 ono call Steve on 07873 365262