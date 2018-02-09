loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Castleford £6,500

Castleford, West Yorkshire

£6,500
Steven Mason
car description

Here's my Defender 90 which I have owned for 2 years I bought as a project and have built it to what it is today. It has the following:- INSA Turbo Special Tracks Winch Bumper Wheel Spacers Body Sliders Rock Tree Sliders Leather Door Cards Leather Bucket Seats All Carpeted out in the Rear Light Bar with Spots High Lift Jack on Bonnet Rear Lap Belts It has a 2inch Lift Front QT Cranket Arms Rear Cranket Arms Its a 300 TDI 4 owners, Next MOT due 09/02/2018, No service history, Black, £6,500 ono call Steve on 07873 365262

Accessories

It has the following:- INSA Turbo Special Tracks Winch Bumper Wheel Spacers Body Sliders Rock Tree Sliders Leather Door Cards Leather Bucket Seats All Carpeted out in the Rear Light Bar with Spots High Lift Jack on Bonnet Rear Lap Belts

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11109
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    M562CVC
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1994
  • Mileage
    130000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 1994
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Steven Mason
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

