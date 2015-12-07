loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Get an Insurance Quote

Chichester £31,990 31990.00GBP

2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, PO20 7QQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£31,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

4x4 Land Rover Defender 90 2.2 TD XS Station Wagon 6 Speed Manual registered January 2014 finished in Barolo Black with Black Cloth and Leather interior, Heated Front Seats, Alpine Stereo Upgrade, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Rear Windscreen, Momo Millennium Sport Red Steering wheel, Slimline Billet Aluminium Boss in Black, Urban Truck Crosswire Side and Top Vents, Full Service History at Jim Hallam Land Rovers Cheshire on 07/12/15 at 13,234 miles and Whites Motors Southsea on 22/11/16 at 18,305. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.

Accessories

4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8256
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    19500 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on