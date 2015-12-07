Chichester £31,990 31990.00GBP
2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, PO20 7QQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom
4x4 Land Rover Defender 90 2.2 TD XS Station Wagon 6 Speed Manual registered January 2014 finished in Barolo Black with Black Cloth and Leather interior, Heated Front Seats, Alpine Stereo Upgrade, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Rear Windscreen, Momo Millennium Sport Red Steering wheel, Slimline Billet Aluminium Boss in Black, Urban Truck Crosswire Side and Top Vents, Full Service History at Jim Hallam Land Rovers Cheshire on 07/12/15 at 13,234 miles and Whites Motors Southsea on 22/11/16 at 18,305. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.
4x4
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...