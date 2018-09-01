Land Rover Defender 90

car description

HAS TO BE SEEN TO BE APPRECIATED 78000 miles. TD5 XS 2.5

So immaculate inside only 1 of the rear seats has ever been sat on!! Has done some gentle laning so there are a couple of scratchy tree marks on her weekly polished bodywork but otherwise she's beautiful. Very reluctantly selling as need more space so a 110 is her replacement. Next MOT due 01/09/2018, Full service history, 1 Previous owner, Black, £18,000