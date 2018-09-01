loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Chippenham £18,000

Chippenham, Wiltshire

£18,000
Jo Pritchard
car description

HAS TO BE SEEN TO BE APPRECIATED 78000 miles. TD5 XS 2.5
So immaculate inside only 1 of the rear seats has ever been sat on!! Has done some gentle laning so there are a couple of scratchy tree marks on her weekly polished bodywork but otherwise she's beautiful. Very reluctantly selling as need more space so a 110 is her replacement. Next MOT due 01/09/2018, Full service history, 1 Previous owner, Black, £18,000

Accessories

Central locking, Alarm, Bluetooth, Cooper All Terain Tyres, Air Con, Tow bar, 2 sets of keys, CB, Light bar, Diff guard, Tinted rear windows, A bar with Wipac Spotlights, Rear ladder,
Clutch replaced May 2017
Waxoil/underseal May 2017
L90 plate to be sold with the vehicle

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15357
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    L90 JOP
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    78000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2006
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
