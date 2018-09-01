Land Rover Defender 90

Chippenham £18,000 18000.00GBP
Chippenham, Wiltshire
HAS TO BE SEEN TO BE APPRECIATED 78000 miles. TD5 XS 2.5
So immaculate inside only 1 of the rear seats has ever been sat on!! Has done some gentle laning so there are a couple of scratchy tree marks on her weekly polished bodywork but otherwise she's beautiful. Very reluctantly selling as need more space so a 110 is her replacement. Next MOT due 01/09/2018, Full service history, 1 Previous owner, Black, £18,000
Central locking, Alarm, Bluetooth, Cooper All Terain Tyres, Air Con, Tow bar, 2 sets of keys, CB, Light bar, Diff guard, Tinted rear windows, A bar with Wipac Spotlights, Rear ladder,
Clutch replaced May 2017
Waxoil/underseal May 2017
L90 plate to be sold with the vehicle
