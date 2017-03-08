loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Chipping Norton £45,995 45995.00GBP

Chipping Norton, OX7 5TB, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

£45,995
Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, ABS, Air Bag, Remote Central Locking, Roof Rails, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Main dealer service history STUNNING DEFENDER ADVENTURE MODEL. AS NEW. JUST SERVICED BY LAND ROVER. GREAT INVESTMENT., THIS VEHICLE IS SUPPLIED WITH A NEW 12 MONTH MOT, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, WARRANTY, AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA BREAKDOWN COVER OR AN UPGRADE IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY A MEMBER. GREAT FINANCE PACKAGES INCLUDING LOW CREDIT SCORE AND ZERO DEPOSIT - USUALLY A DECISION IN MINUTES. PAY NOTHING FOR THE FIRST 2 MONTHS. DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. FAMILY RUN BUSINESS ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 20 YEARS. FREE LOCAL TRAIN STATION PICK UP AND NATIONAL DELIVERY AVAILABLE. CHECK OUT OUR INDEPENDENTLY COLLECTED FEEDBACK - OVER 400 GREAT REVIEWS.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8818
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    4400 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

