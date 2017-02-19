Cinderford £3,000 3000.00GBP
Cinderford, Gloucestershire
1992 Land Rover Defender 90 200TDI
Original 200TDI engine (not a discovery replacement)
June 2015 4 New wheels and BF Goodrich All Terrain Tyres (low mileage since)
Safari Snorkel
Heavy Duty Steering guard
Galvanised front bumper
Melville and Moon Seat covers
Lockable Steel Cubby Box
Alpine CD Receiver
Rubber Loadspace mat
Optima Red Top Spiral cell AGM Battery
ARDCASE security pedal box
Tow Bar
