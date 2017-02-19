loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Cinderford £3,000 3000.00GBP

Cinderford, Gloucestershire

£3,000
Garry Box
1992 Land Rover Defender 90 200TDI

Original 200TDI engine (not a discovery replacement)
June 2015 4 New wheels and BF Goodrich All Terrain Tyres (low mileage since)
Safari Snorkel
Heavy Duty Steering guard
Galvanised front bumper
Melville and Moon Seat covers
Lockable Steel Cubby Box
Alpine CD Receiver
Rubber Loadspace mat
Optima Red Top Spiral cell AGM Battery
ARDCASE security pedal box
Tow Bar

  • Ad ID
    8506
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Red
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1992
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 1992
  • MOT expiry
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
