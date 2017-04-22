Colchester £9,750 9750.00GBP
Colchester, Essex
Land Rover defender 90 soft top
Metallic blue with black soft top on a galvanised chassis with a 2" lift
200tdi discovery engine excellent condition a beautiful Landy great fun summer driving
Mot till Feb 2018
Loads of receipts and history no rust at all
Galvanised chassi metals blue black checkerplate wings tops rear tub
Heated leather front seats (not connected) twin battery set up swing away spare wheel dual opening tail gate 5x Mach 5 zu alloy wheels with cooper at tyres new carpets and soundproofing throughout dab radio / cd /iPod blue tooth lockable high pad cubby box
Loads more
