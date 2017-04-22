loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Colchester £9,750 9750.00GBP

Colchester, Essex

£9,750
Pete Collinson
Land Rover defender 90 soft top
Metallic blue with black soft top on a galvanised chassis with a 2" lift
200tdi discovery engine excellent condition a beautiful Landy great fun summer driving
Mot till Feb 2018
Loads of receipts and history no rust at all

Galvanised chassi metals blue black checkerplate wings tops rear tub
Heated leather front seats (not connected) twin battery set up swing away spare wheel dual opening tail gate 5x Mach 5 zu alloy wheels with cooper at tyres new carpets and soundproofing throughout dab radio / cd /iPod blue tooth lockable high pad cubby box
Loads more

  • Ad ID
    9603
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1990
  • Mileage
    106000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Feb 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
