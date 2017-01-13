car description

Land Rover Defender 90 2.4 TDCi County Pickup 1 Previous NO VAT



WILLIAMS EDITION



Very High Spec. We built this Land Rover to our own spec for ourselves to use but the vehicle is no longer required. No expense was spared the Land Rover has every desirable extra.



2009/59 plate registered December 2009 the vehicle will be supplied with a full 12 months MOT and only 69,000 miles.



Electric Windows, Central Locking, Heated Seats, County Pack, Bluetooth and Bluetooth Audio Streaming.



Lots of Extras Gloss Black County Roof, Sawtooth Wheels, 285 BF Goodrich Mud Terrain Tyres, Full Leather One Piece Heated Seats, Fire and Ice Side Steps, X Tech Rear Tow Bar/Step. Gloss Black Arches, Gloss Black Roof, Bumper, Crossmember, KBX Grilles, KBX Air Intakes, Chequer plate, steering guard, Mirrors and Side Steps. Full Black Alcantra headlining with sun visors, Pioneer sound system, bluetooth. Leather cross stitch detailing on dashboard, Clear Side Repeaters and NAS Spec Rear Lights. Sports steering wheel, Land Rover rubber matt set including rear floor protector. Wheel Spacers. Colour coded front KBX grille, Raised Centre storage box, Alarm, Immobiliser.



This vehicle is a great spec and looks fantastic it's a real head-turner. It must been seen to be appreciated.



Full Service History First Service 8428 miles, 25348 miles, 36800 miles, 43182 miles and the last complete service was at 65,411 miles. This car has always been maintained and well serviced regardless of cost. On the last service the vehicle had brake discs and pads all round, oil service, brake fluid and a coolant change.





£19,995 no VAT.







