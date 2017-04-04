loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Conwy £8,995 8995.00GBP

Unit 1
Conwy, LL22 9LG, Clwyd
United Kingdom

£8,995
car description

Land Rover Defender 90 Hardtop 2.5 Td5

First Registered 10th December 1998. This is a very early TD5. Only covered 113k miles. Finished in Blue, 3 previous owners. 2 Keys, Lots of Extras. Original paintwork and unmolested interior.

Gloss black wheel arches, Freestyle alloys with Cooper Discoverer STT Tyres with matching spare, 265/75/R16, Mud flaps, Snorkel, Diff guards front and back, Tank guard, Terrafirma Steering Damper, Uprated trackrod Rock sliders, Isolator switch fitted, Optimill Door hinges, LED work lights, LED lights all round, 5 Speed manual gearbox, Bolted in tool box, Gloss black chequer plate, 2 Vinyl seats with High rise cubby box, Radio, Rubber lined in rear, Alcantara trim, CB Radio comes with ariel too. Good overall condition for age, some age related dents to be expected. MOT'd, Been well maintained, Mint chassis, HPI Clear.


Try our new free valuations service http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk/valuations/


http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk

Any trail or inspection welcome, Credit and debit cards accepted, Delivery can also be arranged, P/X welcome, Any enquires please call 078255 87155.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9289
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    S603VUX
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1998
  • Mileage
    113000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 1998
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
