Conwy £8,995 8995.00GBP
Unit 1
Conwy, LL22 9LG, Clwyd
United Kingdom
Land Rover Defender 90 Hardtop 2.5 Td5
First Registered 10th December 1998. This is a very early TD5. Only covered 113k miles. Finished in Blue, 3 previous owners. 2 Keys, Lots of Extras. Original paintwork and unmolested interior.
Gloss black wheel arches, Freestyle alloys with Cooper Discoverer STT Tyres with matching spare, 265/75/R16, Mud flaps, Snorkel, Diff guards front and back, Tank guard, Terrafirma Steering Damper, Uprated trackrod Rock sliders, Isolator switch fitted, Optimill Door hinges, LED work lights, LED lights all round, 5 Speed manual gearbox, Bolted in tool box, Gloss black chequer plate, 2 Vinyl seats with High rise cubby box, Radio, Rubber lined in rear, Alcantara trim, CB Radio comes with ariel too. Good overall condition for age, some age related dents to be expected. MOT'd, Been well maintained, Mint chassis, HPI Clear.
Try our new free valuations service http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk/valuations/
http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk
Any trail or inspection welcome, Credit and debit cards accepted, Delivery can also be arranged, P/X welcome, Any enquires please call 078255 87155.
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...