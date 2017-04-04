car description

Land Rover Defender 90 Hardtop 2.5 Td5



First Registered 10th December 1998. This is a very early TD5. Only covered 113k miles. Finished in Blue, 3 previous owners. 2 Keys, Lots of Extras. Original paintwork and unmolested interior.



Gloss black wheel arches, Freestyle alloys with Cooper Discoverer STT Tyres with matching spare, 265/75/R16, Mud flaps, Snorkel, Diff guards front and back, Tank guard, Terrafirma Steering Damper, Uprated trackrod Rock sliders, Isolator switch fitted, Optimill Door hinges, LED work lights, LED lights all round, 5 Speed manual gearbox, Bolted in tool box, Gloss black chequer plate, 2 Vinyl seats with High rise cubby box, Radio, Rubber lined in rear, Alcantara trim, CB Radio comes with ariel too. Good overall condition for age, some age related dents to be expected. MOT'd, Been well maintained, Mint chassis, HPI Clear.





Try our new free valuations service http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk/valuations/





http://www.williamsclassics.co.uk



Any trail or inspection welcome, Credit and debit cards accepted, Delivery can also be arranged, P/X welcome, Any enquires please call 078255 87155.

