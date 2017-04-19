car description

Land Rover Defender 90 1984 2.25 Petrol USA EXPORT



First registered 14th June 1984.



82,000 miles from new. This is a rare early Land Rover 90 which is fitted with it's original 2.25 petrol engine, therefore is suitable for USA Export. Bench seats are fitted to the rear which are in great condition, genuine winch bumper and bull bar and a superwinch condition unknown. Roof rack, The vehicle would benefit from a respray or could be used as it is. Fortunately the original galvanised cappings have been left alone which is correct for an early 90. Front seats are Exmoor replacements in good condition. Original headlining still in place, radio, side windows.



This vehicles was last on the road in 2016 and is a great project and will make a really nice vehicle. It has covered less than 700 miles since it's last mot. In 2015 new continental cross contact tyres were fitted at a cost of £515.00. Other work totalling £900 was also carried out in the same year so this vehicle shouldn't require much for it's next mot and is currently running and driving. Previous mot's confirm the mileage is correct.





