Land Rover Defender 90 1984 2.25 Petrol 47,000 MILES IMMACULATE CONDITION



A Rare Opportunity to Acquire a Very Original & Unmolested 1984 Land Rover 90.



Supplied new in 1st August 1984 the first owner kept the vehicle until 19th April 1985 it was then acquired by Mr. Oldroyd who kept the vehicle for only 5 months. Next it was handed over to Mrs. Henshaw who owned the vehicle until 1st April 1997 during her 12 year ownership maintenance was always a priority hence the vehicles condition today. Mr. Winkworth then purchased the vehicle and stored the vehicle in his barn for another 18 years. He kept the vehicle roadworthy and always took it for it's mot. There are mots dating back to 1997 were the mileage was a mere 36,876. Therefore this vehicle has a warranted mileage of 47,392. The vehicle has remained in the Bath/Somerset area all it's life until it came into our care. With very few careful owners hence it's very unmolested original condition.



Unique in such original condition and we think this is one of the lowest mileage best original un-restored 1984 examples available.



Retaining all of its original panels and much of its original paint. Comes with two sets of keys for all locks.



A very rare find indeed and one unlikely ever to be repeated - truly remarkable!



To find an unmolested example has become very hard, but to find one that has had just four previous owners, only covered forty-seven thousand miles, retains all of its original panels, its original chassis, engine, gearbox, interior and even all of its original factory paint finish well that's unheard of..............





BODYWORK



When we acquired B589 WYA with the exception of a light crease where the drivers door has swung around and touched the bulkhead and very minor scratches there was no damage on the vehicle.



The body and paint finish is 100% original, and way above the average 33 year old Land Rover 90. However B589 WYA is not your average series III Land Rover, it is extraordinary.



It has benefited from a light polish and wax on all panels.



The wheels and roof are finished in Alpine White, which is factory correct for a 1984 Land Rover.



The rivets on the rear panels and the roof uprights were never finished in body colour when they left the factory this is how it remains on this vehicle.



The bulkhead is exceptionally solid and original, in fact as good as we have ever seen. There is no repairs to the footwells and unusually non are required. All the original matting and soundproofing is still in place.



The underside has been professionally cleaned and waxoyled to preserve the original chassis you can still see the factory overspray under the wings and rear body this is exactly how they left the factory. No welding is required anywhere on this vehicle and it is ready to go.



Originally from new B589 WYA had a spare wheel fitted to the rear door hence it never having a wheel mounted on the bonnet. The rear door is in excellent condition and is original with the washer tank behind the doorcard, heated rear screen and wiper. The underside of the bonnet also shows original overspray and the support braces retain their original black finish.



A few marks have been touched in with a touch up brush over the years but nothing considerably noticeable that requires attention.



The hardtop roof is in excellent condition and has no dents or scratches and is still in it's original paint where you are able to see the original spot welds through the paint.



The vehicle still retains all it’s original Lucas headlights, lenses for indicators, side lights and brake lights which is nice to see as these items are now obsolete.





INTERIOR



Exemplary - by far the best original Land Rover 90 it still has it's original Land Rover fitted floor mats.



Door cards are excellent as is the headlining and the interior light works. Sun visors that are perfect. It still retains all it's original triplex glass in the windscreen, doors, backdoor and hardtop.



The dash is unmarked with no cracks or sun damage.



No Radio ever fitted and the rest of the dashboard had been left unmolested.



Behind the front seats the original jack, wooden handle for the jack, wheel brace, starting handle, tyre inflator and storage bag.



The load area is exceptionally clean and doesn't show any sights of heavy use. Bench seats can be fitted.





UNDER THE BONNET



One of the best original engine bays we have seen on a Land Rove 90, extremely clean with original stickers still in place. Most importantly the original 2.25 petrol engine.





ON THE ROAD



The factory fitted engine busts into life on the turn of the key. It is apparent that this is a vehicle that has been maintained and covered low mileage it runs as quiet and smooth as any Series Land Rover that we have ever had.



A joy to drive and such fun, the vehicle will be supplied with 12-month MOT with no advisories. Diff lock and low range engage, as they should. The gears change up and down as they should it has a very quite gearbox which is a good sign of it's light use over the years.



Almost all Series Land Rovers we have had drip a little oil, some quite a lot, B589 WYA is the exception though no drips of oil to speak of even after standing for days in the same place.



The steering is as it should be and the vehicle doesn't wonder on the road like some series vehicles do. The vehicle will be supplied fully serviced.





SUMMARY



B589 WYA is an unmolested and original Land Rover 90 Hardtop in immaculate original condition. All the numbers match - the chassis numbers on the plates are the same as on the log book registration document and that stamped on the chassis itself. The engine number also matches that recorded on the logbook.



This is one of the best low mileage and original untouched 90's we have ever had the opportunity to own.



This Land Rover has obviously been cared for and cherished by its previous owners.



It is very solid example that requires no work and is ready to use and enjoy.



It retains its original chassis, still displays the V.I.N clearly stamped on it by the factory.



If you are an investor you will already known the growing importance of original un-messed with condition for classic cars. You will also know that Land Rover never used galvanised chassis for production of Series vehicles - so one that's been fitted with one cannot by any stretch claim to be original and un-messed with. If you are an enthusiast then you will not be disappointed with this vehicle as it is perfect in almost ever detail and is exactly as it left the factory 33 years ago.



This is a very honest 33-year-old Series Land Rover.



What you see is what you get. B589 WYA retains much of its original paint finish - albeit with a few aged dings, scratches and marks. Please therefore do not expect absolutely pristine. However you will have to go a long way to find a better vehicle.



If you have been looking for the very best of the best when it comes to original condition un-restored Land Rover 90 then this is the right vehicle for you as it's the more desirable short wheel base meld which is a lot more practical easier to park, store, drive etc.





VALUE



Low mileage, history, condition, and originality will contribute greatly to the value of any classic. Anybody can restore a Land Rover to a certain standard however you can't make anymore-original low mileage vehicles and so for that reason these vehicles are becoming increasingly harder to find and so any opportunity to buy one shouldn't be missed.



Any questions please do not hesitate to contact us to discuss the vehicle.



Opportunities to purchase a genuine low mileage 1984 model don't often come up so please don't miss this one.



