Land Rover Defender 90

Darlington £7,000 7000.00GBP

Darlington, Durham

£7,000
Stella Manley
car description

Defender 90 TD5 light 4x4 utility vehicle - 2 axle rigid body - Red
3 Seats in front and x 2 bench seats either side in the rear, each bench seat has x2 seat belts.
In good condition just a few marks of age, in good running order and used on a daily bases.

Accessories

The Defender has an alarm, bench seats to the back, tow bar fully working.

Checker plates to parts of the front and side areas, x 3 new tyres.

working Cassette radio.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9576
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    YF51 NZS
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2002
  • Mileage
    148000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2002
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
