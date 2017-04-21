Land Rover Defender 90

Darlington £7,000 7000.00GBP
Darlington, Durham
Defender 90 TD5 light 4x4 utility vehicle - 2 axle rigid body - Red
3 Seats in front and x 2 bench seats either side in the rear, each bench seat has x2 seat belts.
In good condition just a few marks of age, in good running order and used on a daily bases.
The Defender has an alarm, bench seats to the back, tow bar fully working.
Checker plates to parts of the front and side areas, x 3 new tyres.
working Cassette radio.
