Land Rover Defender 90

Dartford £15,950 15950.00GBP
124 Birchwood Road
Dartford, DA2 7HG, Kent
United Kingdom
HPI CHECKED, Full Service History, Rear load liner, 4x4, Full service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this pristine condition Defender 90.2.5 TD5 with only 66,000 miles and full service history. Please call 8am-9pm for further details.Spec includes....Alarm, CD Player, CD Changer, immobiliser, Towbar with electric point, Hi/Low Range, 3 Keys with 2 Remotes, PLEASE CALL 8AM - 9PM TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. Bexley Car Sales is a family owned business based in Bexley Kent, All of our vehicles are fully HPI checked and have guaranteed mileage. Please read our reviews on Google and our website, We accept all major debit and credit cards, To view a vehicle please call the sales team on 0208 2981696 or 07917644514. Open 8am till 9pm. 2 seats, Green, £15,950 p/x welcome
