Land Rover Defender 90

Dartford £15,950

124 Birchwood Road
Dartford, DA2 7HG, Kent
United Kingdom

£15,950
car description

HPI CHECKED, Full Service History, Rear load liner, 4x4, Full service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this pristine condition Defender 90.2.5 TD5 with only 66,000 miles and full service history. Please call 8am-9pm for further details.Spec includes....Alarm, CD Player, CD Changer, immobiliser, Towbar with electric point, Hi/Low Range, 3 Keys with 2 Remotes, PLEASE CALL 8AM - 9PM TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. Bexley Car Sales is a family owned business based in Bexley Kent, All of our vehicles are fully HPI checked and have guaranteed mileage. Please read our reviews on Google and our website, We accept all major debit and credit cards, To view a vehicle please call the sales team on 0208 2981696 or 07917644514. Open 8am till 9pm. 2 seats, Green, &pound;15,950 p/x welcome

Accessories

HPI CHECKED, Full Service History, Rear load liner, 4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8698
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    66000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

