Land Rover Defender 90

£16,250 16250.00GBP
Derbyshire
Land Rover Defender TD5 2006
- 46,400 Miles
- Service History
- All MOTS
- Receipts present
- 12 months MOT
- Lots of extras
Reluctant Sale
Any trial
Viewing welcome
Lots more photos to be seen, message me if you would like to see more
£16,250
Please call or message if you have any questions.
07812854556
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...