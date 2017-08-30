loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

£16,250

Derbyshire

£16,250
Kelly Moorhouse
Land Rover Defender TD5 2006
- 46,400 Miles
- Service History
- All MOTS
- Receipts present
- 12 months MOT
- Lots of extras
Reluctant Sale
Any trial
Viewing welcome
Lots more photos to be seen, message me if you would like to see more

Please call or message if you have any questions.
07812854556

  • Ad ID
    15629
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    46 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
