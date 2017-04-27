car description

Land Rover Defender 90 (300TDI). Now with full 12 months MOT.



-10" suspension lift kit

-BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A tyres on 16" steel rims with at least 1/2 inch of tread! (LT305/70R)

-TerraFirma RTC steering damper and TerraFirma shock absorbers

-Wheel arch extensions

-Bullbar



Both driver and passenger seats fully renovated to new.



Massive articulation as can be seen from photos.



Serviced in the last 1,500 mile or so, with additional work just carried out for MOT.



Chassis is now fine. There was a small (1/4 inch) hole found/made at the MOT which has been sorted, as were issues with steering and rear brake imbalance.



Only serious inquiries please. No swaps or part exchanges.