Land Rover Defender 90

Derry £4,200 4200.00GBP

Derry, Londonderry

£4,200
Sean Wilson
car description

Land Rover Defender 90 (300TDI). Now with full 12 months MOT.

-10" suspension lift kit
-BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A tyres on 16" steel rims with at least 1/2 inch of tread! (LT305/70R)
-TerraFirma RTC steering damper and TerraFirma shock absorbers
-Wheel arch extensions
-Bullbar

Both driver and passenger seats fully renovated to new.

Massive articulation as can be seen from photos.

Serviced in the last 1,500 mile or so, with additional work just carried out for MOT.

Chassis is now fine. There was a small (1/4 inch) hole found/made at the MOT which has been sorted, as were issues with steering and rear brake imbalance.

Only serious inquiries please. No swaps or part exchanges.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9667
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Registration no.
    NIL7901
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1997
  • Mileage
    163600 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 1997
  • MOT expiry
    Mar 2018
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Sean Wilson
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

