Land Rover Defender 90

£25,999 25999.00GBP
Lewes Road
BN8 5QF, East Sussex
United Kingdom
12 MONTH MOT , Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Radio, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, alloy wheels, 6 - Speed, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, full service record, Side Steps, Half Leather, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Step, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full main dealer service history BEAUTIFUL EXAMPLE OF THIS MODEL XS STATION WAGONNEVER TOWEDTHIS IS THE XS MODEL WITH AIR CON, HEATED SEATS, HEATED FRONT SCREEN,HALF LEATHER,ELECTRIC WINDOWS, CENTRAL LOCKING
