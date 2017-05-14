loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

£25,999 25999.00GBP

Lewes Road
BN8 5QF, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£25,999
car description

12 MONTH MOT , Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Radio, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, alloy wheels, 6 - Speed, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, full service record, Side Steps, Half Leather, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Step, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full main dealer service history BEAUTIFUL EXAMPLE OF THIS MODEL XS STATION WAGONNEVER TOWEDTHIS IS THE XS MODEL WITH AIR CON, HEATED SEATS, HEATED FRONT SCREEN,HALF LEATHER,ELECTRIC WINDOWS, CENTRAL LOCKING

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9974
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
